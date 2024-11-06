This Is It! announces closure of Panola Road location due to road improvements

article

A popular BBQ and seafood restaurant in metro Atlanta has announced it is closing its DeKalb County location near Interstate 20 on Panola Road.

According to a post on social media, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q is being forced to close due to "new GDOT development." The restaurant, which has been open on Panola Road for 14 years, noted that the planned closing date is Nov. 11, though it hopes to stay open until Dec. 7. It promised to update customers as more information becomes available.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is planning to redesign the I-20/Panola Road interchange to improve traffic flow. The new diverging diamond interchange is also expected to help with commercial traffic and safety. Additionally, the Panola Road bridge will be replaced with a wider structure to accommodate future interstate expansion. Link to GDOT project details

GDOT is using eminent domain to obtain the land needed for the planned improvements.

Eminent domain is the legal power of the government to take private property for public use, even if the property owner does not want to sell it. This authority is often exercised for projects intended to benefit the public, such as building roads, schools, parks, and utilities. However, the government must provide "just compensation," or fair market value, to the property owner in exchange.

This Is It! has been open in metro Atlanta since 1983, according to its website. The restaurant prides itself on offering home-style cooking made to order with fresh ingredients.

At least one other business, a hair salon, appears to share the Panola Road address with This Is It! FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the salon owner to inquire about future plans.