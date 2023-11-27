IRS selling luxury 6,000-square-foot home in Covington at auction

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a public sale of a 6,000-square-foot luxury home along with its household contents in Covington on Nov. 29.

The property, located at 5102 Park Street will go under the hammer at 10 a.m., with registration and an open house slated for Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Various items, including furniture, TVs, rugs, home gym equipment, and decorative items, will be available for sale. Interested buyers can explore the offerings during the open house sessions.

Notably, there is no minimum bid requirement for both the house and its contents, and no buyer’s premium or sales tax will be applied. Successful bidders are required to make full payment at the conclusion of the auction.

Accepted forms of payment include certified, cashier’s, or treasurer’s checks drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States. Alternatively, payment can be made using any United States postal, bank, express, or telegraph money order. All payments should be made payable to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

In the event of a default by the highest bidder in payment, and if the property is not sold for at least the highest bid amount, the bidder's deposit will be retained pending a final determination of the damages incurred by the Government due to the default. If damages exceed the bidder's deposit, the bidder will be held responsible for the excess amount.

The Government retains the right to reject all bids and withdraw the property from the sale.

For more information about the property and the upcoming sale, interested parties can contact Paul Reed, Property Appraisal & Liquidation Specialist at the Internal Revenue Service, at (770) 826-1271 or visit www.irsauctions.gov.

To stay updated on upcoming IRS auctions, visit http://www.irssales.gov.