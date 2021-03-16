Irish singer calls Atlanta her 'second home'

Irish singer Chloë Agnew was just 14 years old when she was catapulted to stardom as an original member of Celtic Woman. Now, a decade-and-a-half later, she’s ready to share some of the music she’s been writing over the past year.

"Some people will be familiar with the stuff that I’ve been releasing over the last two years, but I’ve got a whole lot of new music that I’ve been writing over the last year in lockdown," Agnew says.

Agnew will perform a pair of live-streaming concerts on Friday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., showcasing that new material along with some songs from her most recent album, "ReImagined." The live-streaming shows will be filmed here in metro Atlanta at Brighter Shade Studios, which is owned by musician John Driskell Hopkins.

So, why Atlanta?

"It’s like my second home now," says the singer. "One of my Celtic sisters, Lisa Kelly, based herself actually down in Peachtree City, in that area, where she has a wonderful voice academy and Irish dancing academy. And so, obviously, when she moved on from Celtic Woman … it would always be a regular spot I would go and spend some time. Plus …from day one, we always had a special connection with the people down there and we get such an incredible welcome. It’s like an Irish welcome! They’re rowdy and ready to have a good time!"

Agnew is teaming up with Virago TV for the live-streaming shows; click here for more information and to purchase tickets. The singer will also perform two live shows at Red Clay Foundry in Duluth on Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — click the respective times for ticket information.

We recently checked in with Chloë Agnew via Zoom to learn more about the shows and her upcoming music; click the video player in this article to check out our interview!

