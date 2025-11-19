Investigators probe copper theft claims after Northside Plaza blast

The Brief Investigators say a gas explosion destroyed Building C and displaced 19 families near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Property managers believe a copper theft attempt in a vacant apartment ignited the blast. Residents reported gas odors earlier and say trespassing and break-ins at the complex are common.



A man hospitalized with severe burns is now in stable condition after a powerful gas explosion ripped apart part of Northside Plaza in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night. Nineteen families were displaced, and investigators are still working to confirm what triggered the blast.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the explosion destroyed much of Building C across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Property managers told FOX 5 they believe someone broke into a vacant apartment and was trying to steal copper when an open flame ignited the gas.

Contractors were seen boarding up parts of the building Wednesday. The Red Cross is helping the 19 displaced families, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

What they're saying:

Residents say complaints about a gas smell were made hours earlier.

"The fire people came out. They checked. They told us it was okay for me and my kids and the other residents to go back in. Fast foward to, 11:00. Boom," said resident DeAndrea Moore.

Roughly 11 hours after that call to 911, the blast rocked the complex and left debris scattered across the area. Moore said she saw a man on the ground with visible burns.

"He was laying on the ground. He was asking for help," Moore said.

Clayton Still told FOX 5 he rushed into the building to pull the man to safety.

"I went up the stairs, ended up climbing into the second storey apartment building and, you know, found the gentleman that had been burned," Still said. Medics took the man to Grady’s burn unit.

Still said the victim appeared disoriented. "The individual that was in the building, had some pretty severe burns. You know, kind of clothes were ripped and obviously he was kind of shell shocked."

SEE ALSO:

Residents say trespassers are common in the vacant units and that copper thefts have been a persistent problem. Castleberry Hill Neighborhood Association President Steve Yazell said the complex has struggled with break-ins.

"A place where a lot of the unhoused population has resided," Yazell said.

"We've actually had, extreme issues of that across the neighborhood," he added.

Yazell said he has repeatedly asked city leaders to secure the property. Management maintains the apartments were "fully secured."

"Units absolutely should be boarded up to keep people away or gates or something should be put up for the protection of people who pay rent," Moore said.

Management told FOX 5 the entire complex is being studied for future redevelopment. The property’s location next to the stadium has made it a high-value site.

What we don't know:

Officials say the investigation into what caused the explosion remains active.

Investigators have not said whether they believe the man was trespassing.