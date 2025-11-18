Gas explosion injures one at apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Brief Firefighters confirmed a gas explosion in the C building at Northside Plaza apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One person was injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the blast. Crews are assessing damage while investigators work to determine what caused the explosion.



Atlanta firefighters are urging people to avoid the area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex across the street.

What we know:

It happened at the Northside Plaza apartment homes, which sit across Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, south of the stadium.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, firefighters confirmed there was a gas explosion in the C building of the complex.

One person was injured and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters searched the building but found no one else inside.

Crews are working to assess the damage to the building.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Firefighters work through heavy smoke and debris while responding to a reported explosion at the Northside Plaza apartment homes, located off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta on November 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Residents say they smelled gas for hours before the blast and reported it to officials. Several families were shaken out of bed and at least one person was seriously injured, according to neighbors who spoke at the scene.

One resident, D’Andrea Moore, said she and her five children were asleep when the explosion hit.

"My daughter woke me up. Basically, my first thing was to grab them and get out," Moore said. She told FOX 5 she is staying with family until the Red Cross can assist. "It was just scary to see people running, to see someone burnt. Just it just was a traumatic experience."

Moore said she saw the injured victim moments after the explosion. "It was pretty bad. He was pretty bad," she said.

Another resident said the blast followed repeated warnings about a strong odor of gas in the area earlier in the day. A woman who identified herself as Royal, a disabled veteran, said she smelled gas during a morning walk near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive.

"By my second lap, I called the café, and I said, ‘I don’t know if it is your building or our building, but I am smelling gas,’" she said. Royal said the cafe contacted someone to check, then she called the fire department but did not get an answer. She then called 911.

"She said she was gonna send somebody out and 15 minutes later nobody was here. So we called from the cafe’s phone," Royal said. She added that firefighters arrived shortly after noon, walked the area with a gas detector and told residents they could return inside. "They left and said it was good to go. And now people are hurt. Families are without homes."

Royal said the explosion knocked her backward inside her apartment. "My back got blew off the wall," she said. "I already have major back injuries. I already have herniated disks."

She believes the injuries and damage could have been prevented. "It could’ve saved that man that got hurt," she said.

Royal also said the complex has had no on-site management for weeks. "Our management company quit, and we have been here by ourselves," she said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what sparked the explosion or whether the gas line had been serviced recently.

Officials have not released details about the injured person, including age, name, or condition at the hospital.

It is still unclear how many units were damaged, whether any residents have been displaced, and when people living in the C building will be allowed to return, if at all.

Investigators have not confirmed whether any surveillance video captured the moment of the blast or whether additional agencies are assisting with the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.