Troopers: driver dies after shooting on I-985 ramp in Hall County

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The Brief Troopers say a driver died from a self-inflicted shooting during a traffic stop on I-985. The incident shut down the Exit 12 ramp in Hall County for several hours. The GBI is investigating, and the driver’s identity has not been released.



A police investigation that shut down an Interstate 985 exit ramp overnight in Hall County has been linked to a self-inflicted shooting, according to authorities.

What's next:

The incident happened around 8:53 p.m. Monday when a trooper spotted a Jeep SUV traveling north on Interstate 985 at 96 mph in a 70 mph zone.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver pulled over on the northbound exit ramp near mile marker 12. As the trooper prepared to approach the vehicle, officials say the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The trooper immediately called for assistance and attempted to render aid, but the vehicle doors were locked. Additional troopers arrived and used a window punch to break the rear driver-side window to gain access. Once inside, they found the driver had died from his injuries.

The investigation prompted authorities to shut down the Exit 12 ramp as Georgia State Patrol and Hall County deputies responded to the scene. Traffic was diverted for several hours before the roadway reopened.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case. Officials have not released the driver’s identity, and the investigation remains ongoing.