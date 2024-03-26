Invest Fest will return to Atlanta this August

Earn Your Leisure Co-Founders Troy Billings and Rashad Bilal held a press conference alongside Mayor Andre Dickens to announce the return of Invest Fest in Atlanta for the fourth consecutive year. The event brings out big names in the financial and business world, while helping future business owners and entrepreneurs learn the tools to success.

Leaders say 50,000 people attended the festival in 2023, with billionaires and millionaires such as Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, and more being just some of the figures who came out and supported.

Mayor Dickens mentioned that having Invest Fest return to Atlanta also brings forth opportunities for the city of Atlanta to bring in more money financially. There will be hotel bookings, restaurant dining, and vendor opportunities at the event.

During the press conference, local Atlanta business Head's Plumbing was the recipient of a $5,000 grant. This came after they won a 60-second pitch competition discussing their business, and why Atlanta would be the best location for Invest Fest to return.

Presale tickets are available now starting at $250 for general admission and going up to $10,000 for lifetime VIP access. Additional details regarding headliners and more for the 2024 installment are set to be announced in April.

Invest Fest is set to return to Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Georgia World Conference Center. Get your tickets, here.