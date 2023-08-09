All lanes of traffic blocked along I-85 SB near Fairburn due to multi-vehicle crash

article

All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound are shut down before Senoia Road near Fairburn after a multi-vehicle crash.

Few details have been released, but emergency responders were seen blocking the highway.

Images provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation’s network of traffic cameras show the reflection of the emergency lights shining off the rain soaked roadway.

It is not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the crash, but showers have been moving through the area at the time.

All lanes of I-85 SB near Fairburn are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on the evening of Aug. 9, 2023. (GDOT)

Traffic north of the crash was being routed off the interstate.

No word on any injuries or when the road would reopen.

Motorists are being urged to find alternate routes.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.