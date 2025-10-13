Truck driver charged in fiery crash along I-85 in Jackson County; 8 killed

The Brief Kane Aaron Hammock, 33, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide in the I-85 crash that killed eight people. Initially, seven victims were pronounced dead, with an eighth later confirmed to have been found at the scene. A Furkids Animal Rescue transport van carrying 37 cats was struck in the crash, leaving several animals injured and two missing.



The driver of the tractor-trailer that Georgia State Patrol said was responsible for a fiery crash along Interstate 85 in Jackson County has been arrested.

The crash claimed the lives of eight people, including five children, on Monday.

What we know:

Kane Aaron Hammock, 33, of Gainesville, was arrested Monday following the six-vehicle crash that shut down all northbound lanes of I-85 in Jackson County, according to jail records.

Kane Aaron Hammock (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

He was charged with eight counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, feticide by vehicle, distracted driving, and following too closely, all misdemeanors. He was also charged with operating a vehicle without a current plate.

Hammock was booked into the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $93,000.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jeff Rogers confirmed all eight people inside the van died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been confirmed, but officials said the victims include three adults and five juveniles.

The backstory:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hammock was behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer that sparked the chain-reaction crash around 4:11 p.m. Monday along the northbound lanes of I-85, just south of mile marker 147 near Commerce.

Troopers said the semi, which was following too closely, struck the back of a Dodge Grand Caravan, setting off a chain reaction involving four additional vehicles.

The van caught fire after impact, and all seven people inside were pronounced dead at the scene. An eighth victim was later found at the crash site.

All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed for several hours, with traffic diverted to Exit 140. The crash happened about 62 miles northeast of Atlanta.The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

A fiery multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and closed all lanes of northbound travel, backing up traffic for miles along I-85 North in Jackson County on Oct. 13, 2025.

What we don't know:

One of the people that was killed may have been pregnant at the time of the accident. An autopsy will need to be performed to confirm this.

What they're saying:

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter confirmed on Monday night that one of its transport vans was involved in the deadly crash on I-85 in Jackson County.

The organization said the van was carrying 37 cats to a partner shelter in Vermont when it was struck about 90 minutes after leaving Atlanta. "We are devastated for the families affected, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with them," Furkids said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page.

The shelter said its driver and several animals were injured, while five cats remain missing. Staff members were on scene working to recover the animals and provide medical care to the 32 cats that have been found.

"This is a tragic day, and our thoughts are with all who are grieving," the statement said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all but two kittens were safe.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board, in coordination with the Georgia State Patrol, has opened a safety investigation into the deadly crash.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is leading the ongoing investigation, and officials said all details remain preliminary.