2 Furkids cats missing after vehicle totaled in I-85 multivehicle crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Furkids van was involved in a crash on I-85 in Jackson County on Monday. (Furkids)

The Brief Two cats from Furkids Animal Rescue are still missing after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 85 Monday afternoon. Furkids, Georgia's largest no-kill animal shelter, said its van was also totaled in the crash. Eight people were killed in the fiery six-vehicle crash that shut down all northbound lanes of I-85 in Jackson County, several others were injured.



Two cats from Furkids Animal Rescue are still missing after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 85 Monday afternoon that left the shelter’s transport van totaled, according to the organization.

The backstory:

Eight people were killed in the fiery six-vehicle crash that shut down all northbound lanes of I-85 in Jackson County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers said the wreck happened around 4:11 p.m. just south of mile marker 147. Investigators believe a semi-trailer following too closely struck the back of a Dodge van, setting off a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.

The Furkids van was transporting 37 kittens to a partner shelter in Vermont when it was caught in the crash. The driver was hospitalized but has since been released, the shelter said.

All 37 kittens ran from the vehicle after the crash. As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 had been found.

What we know:

The two still missing are named Birch and Strawberry Shortcake.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Birch

One kitten, Morticia, is being treated at the University of Georgia for pulmonary contusions and requires oxygen to stay stable, according to Furkids.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, the shelter said it "extends our deepest condolences to the families affected and to everyone impacted by this devastating tragedy."

"The driver of the Furkids van was released from the hospital early this morning with some stitches and bruising. We are so grateful to him — who even in crisis, stayed by our cats’ side and did all he could to help them," the organization said in a Facebook post.

What you can do:

Furkids, Georgia’s largest no-kill animal shelter, said the van is essential for its rescue operations and helps save hundreds of animals every year. The organization is asking for donations to replace the van and cover medical costs for Morticia.

Donations can be made at the Furkids website by selecting "TransFur Van Accident" from the dropdown menu.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the tractor-trailer that Georgia State Patrol said was responsible for a fiery crash along Interstate 85 in Jackson County was arrested on Tuesday for multiple charges.