Crash snarls traffic along I-75 near Mt. Paran Road

Traffic is moving after a crash shut down all lanes on Interstate 75 on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. between Mt. Paran Road and Cumberland Boulevard.

Images provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows several vehicles having been involved in the crash. It was immediately known how many were involved.

Those vehicles were moved to the right lanes to allow traffic to begin to move again.

It was not clear if there were any injuries.

The crash caused delays in the northbound lanes of I-75 at the start of rush hours traffic.

This is the same area where an earlier crash occurred.