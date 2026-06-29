Inside the miraculous rescue of a woman struck by lightning at church

The Brief Jeanne Menna survived going into cardiac arrest after a massive lightning strike hit a tree, her car and then her body in a Marietta church parking lot. Marietta police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene in the pouring rain to perform CPR and use a defibrillator to bring her back to life. Fully recovered weeks later, Menna met with her first responders to thank the people she calls "God's angles on Earth."



A woman who survived a lightning strike returned to a Marietta church to thank the first responders who pulled her from the brink of death.

Jeanne Menna went into cardiac arrest last month when lightning tore through a parking lot, but quick-thinking police officers and firefighters successfully brought her back to life.

Marietta church strike

What we know:

A lightning strike blew a parking lot tree into pieces before hitting Jeanne Menna as she loaded items into her car at St. Joseph's Church in Marietta May 6. The strike sent Menna into cardiac arrest, leaving her unconscious, face down, not breathing and without a pulse amid a field of debris.

Marietta Police Officer Lutfig was the first to arrive and found Menna on the pavement. She had no pulse and immediately began CPR in the pouring rain. Officer Haney and Marietta firefighters arrived shortly after to take over life-saving measures, utilizing a defibrillator to successfully revive her.

Survival medical details

What we don't know:

Medical professionals have not explained how Menna managed to escape the severe strike without long-term complications.

Rejoining first responders

What they're saying:

"The lightning hit the tree, split it in half, hit my car and then hit me," Menna said as she recounted the terrifying ordeal. After reuniting with her rescue team weeks later, she added, "They are truly God's angels on earth."

First responders expressed deep gratitude for the rare opportunity to meet a person whose life they directly saved on duty. "To have a call like this and then get to meet the person it's rejuvenating for what we do," Marietta Fire Assistant Chief Kevin Gerhard said.

Recovery future goals

What's next:

Menna has been given a clean bill of health from her doctors, an outcome she says has completely astounded her medical team. Moving forward, she feels motivated to fulfill a renewed purpose in her life by finding ways to help other people.