Inmates attack Henry County Jail officer with shanks

An officer at the Henry County Jail was allegedly attacked by two inmates with shanks on April 3, according to Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The officer was unexpectedly assaulted during a routine lockdown, HCSO says. He was able to defend himself and managed to subdue one of the inmates by forcing him into a cell. He also contained the other inmate until additional officers arrived.

The officer received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. He is currently recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

The inmates were identified as Dontavious Young and William Latham. They are being charged with Aggravated Assault-Correctional Officer, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Battery, and Unauthorized Possession of weapon by Inmate. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

After the attack, a jail security sweep was immediately conducted by HCSO personnel. Another sweep took place this morning.

A prison shank is a handmade weapon made out of items received in jails or prison. The item is sharpened by scraping metal on concrete floors and the handle is typically made from paper or cloth, according to the Department of Corrections.

The officer has not been identified.