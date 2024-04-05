Inmate dies following medical emergency during booking at Clayton County Jail

article

A man being booked into the Clayton County Jail died after suffering from some sort of medical emergency on Friday.

Jason Sanford was arrested by the Clayton County Police Department and began to be processed into the jail around 12:25 p.m.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Sanford passed the initial medical examination and was cleared for entry into the facility, but less than an hour later, he began to complain about back and wrist pain.

He was placed into an intake holding cell to complete the booking process. His condition became severe and medical staff began to render first aid. The sheriff’s office says Narcan was administered, and CPR was performed.

Sanford was then rushed to Southern Regional Hospital by Clayton County Emergency Services. There, medical professionals continued with life-saving procedures in a bid to save Mr. Sanford's life.

He was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Department & Internal Affairs units have been notified and are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.