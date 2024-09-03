Injured Bremen High football player's dad shares positive update on son

article

Bremen High School football quarterback Carson Kimball continues to recover after suffering a serious injury during last Friday's game against rival Bowdon High.

Medics rushed Carson to Grady Memorial Hospital for a serious spinal cord injury after he was tackled during the game. The high school athlete underwent surgery and has slowing began to regain feeling after his family reported he had no feeling in his legs.

On Tuesday night, Carson's father, Randy, gave an update on his son's condition, and while he says Carson may not be out of the woods just yet, he says he continues to improve.

"[Carson] has been allowed to sit upright after 3 days of being on his back. He has felt good and is in good spirits. He has had ‘vibrations’ in his legs and has done well with the Babinski test, which shows a reflex to his toes," Carson's father, Randy Kimball posted on Facebook. "It's one day at a time, and he continues to show good improvement."

Since Friday night's terrifying ordeal, Carson has undergone emergency surgery on Saturday to replace vertebrae in his neck with titanium. Dozens of people have been donating at the family's soda shop, Sips Soda, in Carrollton to show support, while others have organized several fundraisers and a GoFundMe to assist with medical bills.

So far, more than $47,000 has been raised.

"I personally believe that when thousands of people are praying and asking God for the same thing, He in His immense and unconditional love for His children says "I HEAR YOU". What father or mother who has children that call out to them in distress regardless if they have been good or bad, what loving parent turns their back to that," Randy Kimball continued. "It does not happen! The Lords compassion is eternal and His mercy is endless. There are no conditions for His love, tenderness, and everlasting love. He hears the prayers of all of you. God is a mighty God, stand still and watch what he does for this boy!"

