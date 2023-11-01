Infamous blighted southwest Atlanta apartment complex gets facelift, new name

A blighted, drug-infested apartment complex scheduled to be demolished in southwest Atlanta, has now been revitalized. Atlanta Police worked as many as three calls a day at the infamous Sierra Ridge Apartments on Delmar Lane.

The complex will begin leasing units under its new name, The Avenues at 3060.

"It was a good complex until the drug dealers came in," former resident Gwendolyn Mathis recalled.

Mathis lived in Sierra Ridge Apartments in the late 70s and 80s with three small children when things got downright dangerous.

The FOX 5 archives show Atlanta Police responding up to three times a day. Murders, drug-related shootings, and dilapidated conditions plagued the complex on Del Mar Lane.

"We had to go to bed at 6:00. Anything after that, after dark, we were on the floor, scared they were shooting, and you could hear the bullets in the walls,"Ms. Mathis said.

Christopher Copeland was a paramedic who responded to calls.

"It is amazing how this is no longer the trap for prostitution, but this is a place that people can call home," Mr. Copeland.

Developer Jeff Riddle, District 10 Atlanta Councilwoman Andrea Boone and others collaborated to save the complex they say Mayor Andre Reed shut down.

"The NPU leaders did not want it demolished. They wanted something revitalized and brand new. One gentleman knocked on the brick and said this can be something here," District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone reflected.

The new units offer, quartz counter tops, washers and dryers, a weight room and gated entrances.

A portion of The Avenues at 3060 will be affordable housing, starting at $1,499 for a two bedroom, the rest will be at the market rate.

The community is elated.

"I am so excited to see Delmar Lane come up, again," Ms. Mathis said with a big smile.

Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges the city of Atlanta faces.

Mayor Andre Dickens has vowed to create 20,000 units during his tenure as mayor.