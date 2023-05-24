Acclaimed Indian musical opens North American tour in Atlanta

It’s been called the first Broadway-style musical in India’s history — and now, the grand spectacle of "Mughal-e-Azam" is coming to Atlanta this weekend.

Based on the beloved 1960 film of the same name, the stage musical "Mughal-e-Azam" will open its North American tour at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, taking the stage for three performances this weekend. The stage version of "Mughal-e-Azam" premiered to rave reviews in Mumbai in 2016, and has since played international cities including Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. Following its opening weekend in Atlanta, the North American tour is scheduled to play cities including New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle.

"Mughal-e-Azam," directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, centers on the love story between a prince and a court dancer, a relationship which anger’s the prince’s father leads to conflict between the two. The original film, directed by K. Asif, was a huge success when it opened in theaters in 1960, breaking box-office records and becoming one of the most important and influential Indian films in history.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets range from $79 to $399. For more information on the show, click here. The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway.