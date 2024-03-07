Expand / Collapse search
Images of possible shooter near MARTA Lindbergh station released

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 2

 

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing 31-year-old Valur Valsson shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 near the Lindbergh MARTA station on Feb. 23.

The shooting happened in the parking area at 2450 Camellia Lane NE.

After the shooting, Valsson was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injury.

Victim Valur Valsson

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

The possible suspect was captured on video by a surveillance camera running away from the scene of the crime. He was wearing what appears to be a black hoodie with black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
 