Illegal guns and drugs seized in major DeKalb operation

article

The Brief A multi-agency operation in DeKalb County seized illegal guns, drugs, and a vehicle. The suspect tied to the investigation was not located and remains wanted on felony charges. Sheriff Maddox says removing the weapons and narcotics improves public safety.



A large, coordinated law enforcement operation ended with the seizure of illegal weapons, drugs, and a vehicle in a DeKalb County neighborhood Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies — assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team — were attempting to execute felony arrest warrants near Redwing Circle and W. Austin Drive. The operation stretched across multiple nearby neighborhoods as teams searched locations connected to the investigation.

Investigators uncovered a substantial cache of illegal firearms, narcotics, and a vehicle, all believed to be tied to the suspect. But despite the significant seizure, the individual wanted on felony charges was not found.

The warrant remains active, and deputies say attempts to locate the suspect are ongoing. The sheriff’s office did not release the suspect’s name.

Dig deeper:

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said the seizure represents a major step forward in improving community safety.

"Removing dangerous and illegal weapons and drugs from the streets of DeKalb County makes the community a safer place," she said.

The backstory:

FOX 5 originally reported on the heavy police presence Wednesday night. At that time, they wouldn't discuss what was happening.