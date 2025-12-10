Heavy police presence shuts down Redwing Circle during warrant operation

Authorities have released only limited details about the execution of several arrest warrants along Redwing Circle near Interstate 285 on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

The operation forced the closure of multiple roadways.

FOX 5 crews at the scene spotted barricades near the intersection of Austin Drive, close to Hand of the Lord International Church and DeKalb Preparatory Academy.

A SWAT van was also seen at the location.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many people were targeted in the warrant operation, what charges the suspects may face, or whether anyone was taken into custody.

Authorities shut down multiple roads along Redwing Circle near Austin Drive as deputies and a SWAT team attempted to serve several arrest warrants in DeKalb County on December 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

Officials have not described what prompted the SWAT response, what specific threat led to nearby road closures, or whether any weapons were recovered.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the agency would release the results of its attempts to serve the warrants on Thursday morning.