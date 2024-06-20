'Illegal casino' shut down in Gwinnett County, 2 men arrested

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has shut down an illegal casino operating out of Sosa’s Billiards in unincorporated Norcross, arresting 10 individuals on gambling-related charges.

The raid took place on June 18 at 6070 S. Norcross Tucker Road following an investigation that began in 2023. The investigation was initiated when a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop, and the vehicle occupant revealed he had just left a "casino" in the area. Undercover officers from the vice unit then visited Sosa’s Billiards and confirmed the illegal gambling activities.

Steven Bae Kim, 66, of Duluth, identified as the owner of the establishment, was charged with commercial gambling, keeping a place of gambling, and gambling. Seth Abernathy, 40, of Auburn, identified as an employee, was charged with commercial gambling. Eight other individuals were arrested and charged with gambling.

The search warrant also led to the seizure of drugs and money.

