If your unemployment debit card hasn't arrived report it lost

Your questions about unemployment benefits keep rolling in. It’s frustrating; we get it. FOX 5's Dana Fowle can’t answer everything, but she's trying to chip away at as many of these as she possibly can without being able to actually see your files.

Let’s hit a few common questions.

MY PIN WON’T WORK. This is commonly expressed about your personal identification numbers associated with Georgia Department of Labor accounts. A reminder: If you can’t get in, don’t keep trying it. You’ll get locked out. You can reset your PIN on the state’s page: PIN RESET. If you’re still not getting in, then yes, as far as we know now, you do have to talk to someone on the phone. Easier said than done, I get it.

MY DEBIT CARD HASN’T ARRIVED. If you don’t get your debit card within 15 days after your claim, according to the DOL, you reach out to WAY2GO DEBIT MASTERCARD and report it lost. Here’s the number: 1-888-929-2460. That line is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Call during off-peak hours.

MY DECEASED RELATIVE RECEIVED A STIMULUS CHECK. Earlier this week I gave you step-by-step instructions for how to return that check to the IRS. Yes, the envelope says to check the box and return, but I’m not sure the first rollout had that, to be honest. Well, my producer followed the instructions after her deceased father got the $1,200 stimulus check. But get this: Within 24 hours it was returned to her right back in her mailbox. I don’t know what that means, but I do know I stick by this advice, DON’T SPEND IT.

I’M CONFUSED ABOUT HOW TO RE-CERTIFY MY UNEMPLOYMENT STATUS. Some of you have been confused about how you can retroactively file for state unemployment benefits or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. They are separate links.

I GOT A MESSAGE “SSN NOT FOUND.” NOW WHAT? The Georgia Department of Labor has found the problem and has corrected it. It was due, I’m told, to an outgoing email to the claimant that said the claim was processed. The message went out prematurely due to a processing issue that has been corrected.