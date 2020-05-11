Yes, some stimulus checks must be returned

With the rush to get stimulus checks out, some people who are not supposed to get them did. It was unclear what to do at first with checks that arrived to deceased people. Now it’s clear; the IRS wants it back.

I’ve known quite a few people who got these $1,200 checks that are even marked DECD for deceased. According to the IRS, these were sent in error.

The IRS has added a ‘how-to’ to its FAQ page. It has instructions for returning a live check and for returning a check that has been deposited.

Write VOID on the back of the check in the endorsement section. If you’re in Georgia, then pop it in an envelope and return it to the address you see here:

Atlanta Refund Inquiry Unit

4800 Buford Hwy.

Mail Stop 112

Chamblee, GA 30341

Two more things: don’t staple, bend or paperclip the check. Also, include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

If the check was cashed already or sent via direct deposit, this is what you do. Send a personal check or Money Order to the Georgia IRS office. Write on that check or Money Order, made payable to “US TREASURY.” And, write 2020EIP, the social security or taxpayer-identification number on the check. And send along an explanation for the return.

The bottom line you need to return it.