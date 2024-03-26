If the pollen has you sniffling and sneezing, try these tips from an allergist

It's that time of year: longer days, warmer temperatures, and pollen everywhere.

Dr. Tom Chacko of Chacko Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center in Atlanta says he loves the view out his window but knows spring allergies are making life complicated for many people.

"Spring is awesome," Chacko says. "It's been cold. You should be outside. If you're not going outside, that's a problem."

Tree, grass and weed pollens are the primary drivers of springtime allergies.

How long do seasonal allergies last?

The season typically picks up steam as pollen counts rise in March, and then pollen levels tend to peak in April.

Pollen season is Georgia can be extreme, especially for those who suffer from seasonal allergies. (FOX 5)

Dr. Chacko says if you have a runny or stuffy nose, watery eyes and are sneezing, an over-the-counter oral antihistamine, like Zyrtec, Allegra or Claritin, can offer some relief.

For nasal symptoms, he says, steroid nasal sprays like Flonase may help.

"Just be aware," Chacko says. "Be aware that you have the medicines, and make sure you have your refills of your medicines."

And, he says, do not wait until you have full-blown symptoms to start using your allergy medication.

"Take your medicines," he says. "Don't try not taking your medicine, or just toughing it out, because it'll be worse for you."

How to stop sneezing from allergies

A saline nasal rinse can help flush the pollen and mucus from your nose.

You can pick up nasal spray or wash at the drugstore or make your own.

Seasonal allergies can be controlled with medications. (FOX 5)

If you make your own, use bottled water to lower your risk of infection.

"They work," Dr. Chacko says. "They're really natural and work."

If you struggle with spring allergies, he says, check the daily pollen count.

And on days when pollen levels are high, try to avoid exercising in the early morning, when the pollen counts are typically the highest.

"It's better to run after the rain because the rain literally washes it away, versus many dry days, windy days, will bring the pollen up."

If you've tried these tips and are still struggling, allergy testing can help identify your triggers.

And allergy shots can help desensitize you.

"If you're not going outside because of your spring allergies, you have got to come see us, because we can fix that, and long-term, that's just not good for your health," Dr. Chacko says.