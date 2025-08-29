'If Loving You Is a Crime': YSL pair Bumpus, Stillwell expecting baby

article

The Brief YSL trial attorney Kayla Bumpus and former co-defendant Shannon Stillwell are expecting a baby boy, due Oct. 20, 2025. Their relationship became public during the high-profile RICO trial, when rumors swirled about their connection outside the courtroom. Since Stillwell’s acquittal on major charges in December, the couple has shared playful Instagram posts, engagement-style photos, and pregnancy announcements.



There’s no doubt about it anymore. What started as one of the worst-kept secrets of the YSL RICO trial has now gone public: defense attorney Kayla Bumpus and former YSL co-defendant Shannon Stillwell aren’t just a couple — they’re about to be co-parents.

What we know:

On Aug. 15, Bumpus posted several photos of herself and Stillwell on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling their relationship a "True Atlanta love story." She also shared a link to a baby registry.

The backstory:

Bumpus, a 2016 graduate of Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School who later earned a Master of Laws in social justice from Georgia State, was heavily involved in what became the longest criminal trial in Georgia history. The sprawling racketeering indictment targeted Atlanta rapper Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and more than two dozen associates, including Stillwell.

RELATED: Young Thug discusses life after jail, Atlanta ban in new interview

Along the way, Bumpus made headlines herself. She briefly represented Lil’ Woody in a 2024 ex parte meeting with Judge Ural Glanville — an encounter that eventually led to Glanville being removed from the case. She also represented Deamonte Kendrick after he was attacked in Fulton County Jail during the trial. Additionally, she filed a Rule 22 to record the proceedings, and her name surfaced in a 2024 exchange when another defense lawyer alleged she was married to Stillwell after a reported hallway dispute with an investigator.

RELATED STORIES

Stillwell’s trial ended with mixed results: in December, a jury acquitted him of murder, RICO, and gang charges, convicting him only on a single gun count. He was sentenced to 10 years with two to serve, but after receiving credit for time served, he walked out of court a free man — with probation for the remainder.

RELATED STORIES

Since then, the couple has been anything but low-profile. Bumpus’ Instagram has documented mini-golf dates ("Who wants a perfect love story anyway?"), a February gender reveal ("It’s a boy!"), and even a lighthearted June video where Stillwell jokingly apologized to "my wife" for cheating on her — in her dreams.

By August, the attorney posted what looked very much like engagement photos, her diamond ring sparkling in several shots alongside the caption, "And if loving yu is a crime… tell me y I bring out the best in yu."

What's next:

Whether the two are actually married remains a little murky, but one thing is clear: Baby Sevynn is on the way, with a due date of Oct. 20, 2025.