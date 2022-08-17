Idris Elba headlines man vs. lion thriller 'Beast'

What do you get when you team up one of the biggest movie stars in the world, one of the most successful producers in the motion picture industry, and one very scary lion?

You get "Beast."

Starring Idris Elba as a father fighting to protect his daughters from a massive, bloodthirsty lion, "Beast" opens in theaters nationwide this Friday. The action-thriller was produced by Atlanta’s own Will Packer — known for spinning celluloid into gold at the box office with hits including "Girls Trip," "Ride Along," and "What Men Want" — and directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Shot on-location in South Africa, Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a father on vacation with his two daughters when the trio becomes the target of a rogue lion. Iyana Halley (who grew up in Atlanta) and Leah Sava Jeffries star as Elba’s young daughters, both still grieving the loss of their mother when they’re thrust into the fight of the lives.

Thanks to the assistance of Universal Pictures, we were recently able to sit down with Idris Elba to learn more about shooting the film in South Africa and how the crew was able to achieve those jaw-dropping fight scenes. Click the video player to watch our interview with the Golden Globe-winning actor.

"Beast" will be released in theaters nationwide on Aug. 19.