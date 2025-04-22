Iconic LA-based Randy's Donuts opening soon in Atlanta

article

The Brief Georgia natives Alvin and Calvin Waters are bringing the iconic Los Angeles-based Randy’s Donuts to Atlanta, with plans to open 10 locations across the city. The brothers, known for their success in entertainment and fashion, are partnering with Randy’s Donuts owner Mark Kelegian to introduce the brand’s fresh, scratch-made donuts and signature giant rooftop sign to the Southeast. In addition to offering the famous treats, the new locations aim to create a welcoming community space with spacious seating, eye-catching design, and a strong local presence.



A beloved Los Angeles landmark is making its way to the East Coast. Randy’s Donuts, known for its world-famous giant rooftop donut sign and iconic sweet treats, will soon open multiple locations in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The expansion is being led by Georgia natives Alvin and Calvin Waters, founders of The Donut Machine. The brothers have teamed up with Randy’s Donuts owner Mark Kelegian to bring the legendary donut brand to their hometown. The plan includes opening 10 locations throughout Atlanta, all offering the same freshly made, scratch-baked donuts that have been a staple in Los Angeles since 1962. The first location will open Lenox Square Mall at 2540 Piedmont Road NE, according to its website.

It also appears that Randy's Donuts are already available at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to posts on Instagram.

Best known for their work in the entertainment and fashion industries — managing music artists, producers, and global fashion brands — the Waters brothers are now turning their entrepreneurial attention to the food world. They say their commitment to quality and community makes Atlanta a perfect match for Randy’s Donuts’ East Coast debut.

What they're saying:

The new stores will stay true to the brand’s roots, including the addition of Randy’s signature giant donut sign at select locations — a feature the brothers hope will become an iconic Atlanta landmark in its own right. They are working with city officials to ensure the signage is a visual staple and a draw for both locals and tourists.

Beyond donuts, the Waters brothers plan to make Randy’s a community hub. Locations will feature spacious seating and a welcoming atmosphere designed to encourage gathering, conversation, and connection.