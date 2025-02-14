ICE raids spark fear across Georgia

The Brief Georgia lawmakers held a community hearing at the State Capitol on Friday to discuss mass deportations. Democratic State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes hosted the meeting. Members of the local immigrant community say that ICE raids are sowing fear in their neighborhoods.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched sweeping immigration raids across the country just days after President Donald Trump took office in January.

The sweeps fueled fear and uncertainty in cities across Georgia.

SEE ALSO: Georgia municipalities not enforcing immigration could have sovereign immunity waived

Why did state lawmakers hold a hearing on mass deportation?

The backstory:

"Our immigrant communities are feeling terrorized right now," Georgia State Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes told FOX 5. "They're afraid."

Democratic State Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes (D-Duluth) represents one of the most diverse counties in the state. She brought civil rights groups and attorneys together for a community hearing at the State Capitol on Friday to discuss mass deportations, the controversial immigration bills being considered by the state legislature, and to inform community members of their legal rights.

What are members of the immigrant community saying?

What they're saying:

One speaker told senators that her family fled their own country because they were being persecuted and said that now they are facing the same thing in the U.S. The woman said that the undocumented immigrants are not criminals and are in this country to live with dignity.

Participants are also concerned about Senate Bill 21, which would waive sovereign immunity for local governments that violate Georgia's sanctuary city ban.

What is sovereign immunity?

Dig deeper:

Sovereign immunity protects local governments from lawsuits. If Senate Bill 21 becomes law, the state would strip cities, counties, and their employees of that legal protection if they don't cooperate with federal immigration officials. The measure passed the Senate along party lines on Thursday.

Republican State Senator Blake Tillery (R-Vidalia) is sponsoring the legislation and said the bill will save lives.

What are Democrats saying about SB 21?

Local perspective:

Democrats oppose the measure, saying it would open up governments to frivolous lawsuits and strain law enforcement resources.