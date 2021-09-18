'I just started praying and closed my eyes': DeKalb home shot up more than 50 times

It’s a cliché, but in this case, it couldn’t be more true.

A DeKalb County family is lucky to be alive after someone shot into their home.

"About 1:30, it was just like ‘rat-a-tat-tat' and it was just nerve-wracking," the victim described

It was a terrifying alarm for a family early Thursday morning.

DeKalb police report it happened at their home on Miriam Lane. Someone fired more than 50 rounds into the house.

"I was laying on the couch and I just started praying and closed my eyes and I just started praying that I wouldn’t be hit," the victim said.

Police don’t believe the house was the intended target.

There were three adults, two dogs, and a one-year-old baby girl inside the home at the time of the shooting.

"The officer got 50 shells from the street and when they came inside and saw everything he said ‘you need to go buy a lottery ticket because you are extremely lucky. We never saw anyone walk away from something like this," the victim said.

The victim didn’t want to be identified as whoever’s responsible is still on the run.

The bullets pierced through windows, steel doors, bricks, walls, and cabinets.

A woman was staying downstairs in a space rented for Airbnb.

The bullets landed just inches from where she slept.

"She was asleep in the bed and she said she just rolled off the bed and just hid," the victim explained.

Everyone inside made it out without a scratch.

"For the first time in my life, I’m out. I’m not doing it. I have a baby and a girlfriend who I love and want to have a life with. I don’t want to lose it," the victim said emotionally.

This family is currently looking for somewhere else to stay.

They want to know why anyone would do this to them.

"My dad always said ‘what kind of legacy do you want to leave? What’s your legacy when you leave? That’s what I would say to them. Is this what you want your legacy to be? Is this what you want to be proud of?" the victim said.

Police urge anyone who might know anything about the shooting to come forward.

