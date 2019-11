All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound have reopened in Gwinnett County after a person was struck and killed early Thursday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 at Boggs Road in Duluth.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The accident caused major delays starting around 5 a.m. Thursday. The interstate reopened shortly before 8 a.m., but traffic continues to move slowly in the area.

Police remain at the scene investigating.