I-85 NB lanes blocked, heavy police presence reported after crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 19, 2024 10:56pm EST
DeKalb County
Crash on I-85 Northbound at Northcrest Rd NB

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There's a heavy law enforcement presence on I-85 NB at Northcrest Road where a serious crash was reported at around 9:40 p.m. in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

It's not clear how many cars or people were involved in the incident.

Three northbound lanes were shut down.

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) anticipated that the roadway would be clear by 11 p.m. At 10:54 p.m., surveillance of the area showed traffic on the interstate beginning to move.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.