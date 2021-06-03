I-285 shooting victim dies, police continue search for shooter

article

Police in DeKalb County said the victim of a shooting along Interstate 285 on May 26 has died.

Sheikevious Young, 21, died from his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the northbound side of the interstate near Church Street just before midnight.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Young suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until his passing.

The shooter has not been identified.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area around 11:49 p.m. that night to contact the DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

