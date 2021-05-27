Police: One person hospitalized in shooting on I-285

article

DeKalb County police are investigating an overnight shooting on Interstate 285.

Officials say the shooting happened sometime after 11 p.m. on the interstate near Church Street.

Traffic was backed up for hours while officers worked the crime scene and a few wrecks in the area.

Investigators say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim's identity has not been released.

FOX 5 cameras were there as police handcuffed a man, but officials have not shared any information about the arrest at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call DeKalb County police.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.