I-285 EB at I-675 shut down due to deadly crash

All lanes of Interstate 285 eastbound were shut down after a deadly accident near Interstate 675 on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 8:31 p.m. along I-285 just before Bouldercrest Road.

DeKalb County police said one person died at the scene and two others suffered minor injuries.

I-285 EB near I-675 was shut down due to crash on April 20, 2022. (GDOT)

At least one person was trapped due to the crash, officials report.

Images provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation show the chaotic scene.

Officials said emergency crews were initially having a difficult time accessing the wreckage due to the amount of debris on the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.