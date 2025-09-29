Hyundai plant workers report poor conditions after Georgia ICE raid
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. - New details have emerged about the ICE raid that shut down a Hyundai plant in South Georgia and led to the arrest of nearly 500 workers.
What they're saying:
Six detainees told The New York Times they were never informed of the specific laws they allegedly violated.
They described crowded detention pods, poor sanitation, moldy mattresses and freezing air conditioning. Cellphones were also confiscated.
South Korea’s foreign ministry has pledged to investigate the claims, raising concerns about possible human rights violations.
