Hyundai plant workers report poor conditions after Georgia ICE raid

The Brief Nearly 500 Hyundai workers arrested in ICE raid Detainees report poor conditions and lack of information South Korea launches probe into human rights concerns



New details have emerged about the ICE raid that shut down a Hyundai plant in South Georgia and led to the arrest of nearly 500 workers.

What they're saying:

Six detainees told The New York Times they were never informed of the specific laws they allegedly violated.

They described crowded detention pods, poor sanitation, moldy mattresses and freezing air conditioning. Cellphones were also confiscated.

South Korea’s foreign ministry has pledged to investigate the claims, raising concerns about possible human rights violations.

