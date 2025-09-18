Hyundai expands Georgia plant hit by recent ICE raid

article

The Brief Hyundai announced a $2.7 billion investment to expand its Georgia Metaplant, aiming to produce 500,000 vehicles annually by 2028, focusing on hybrid and electric models. Hyundai plans to produce over 80% of vehicles sold in the U.S. domestically by 2030, with a global sales goal of 5.55 million vehicles, including 3.3 million electrified models. Despite a federal raid causing delays, Hyundai's expansion plan remains on track, highlighting its commitment to U.S. production and global electrification goals.



Hyundai Motor Company confirmed Thursday it will press forward with a major expansion at its Georgia Metaplant, even after a federal raid earlier this month at the same site led to hundreds of worker arrests.

What we know:

The company announced a $2.7 billion investment to add production capacity of 200,000 vehicles by 2028. The move is expected to create 3,000 new jobs and bring the plant’s total output to 500,000 vehicles annually, with a focus on hybrid and electric models.

Unveiling the investment at Hyundai’s first CEO Investor Day outside Korea, held in New York City, CEO José Muñoz described the company’s 2030 vision as a transformation into a global mobility leader through electrification, new products, and software-driven technology.

Hyundai aims to produce more than 80 percent of the vehicles it sells in the United States domestically by 2030, up from 60 percent today. Globally, the automaker set a sales goal of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, including 3.3 million electrified models.

The company’s roadmap includes launching region-specific EVs, debuting extended-range electric vehicles with more than 600 miles of driving range starting in 2027, and introducing hybrid versions across its Genesis luxury lineup.

Big picture view:

Hyundai also plans to expand manufacturing abroad, adding 1.2 million units of capacity in South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and other markets.

Financially, Hyundai raised its 2025 revenue growth forecast to 5–6 percent but trimmed its operating profit margin outlook to 6–7 percent, citing the impact of new U.S. tariffs. A KRW 77.3 trillion investment plan from 2026 to 2030 will focus on research, new production facilities, and advanced technologies.

The backstory:

On Sept. 4, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the construction site of the plant’s battery facility in Ellabell, detaining about 475 workers, most of them South Korean nationals. Hyundai acknowledged delays tied to the raid but said its expansion plan remains on track.

What they're saying:

Hyundai officials said the Georgia expansion underscores their long-term commitment to U.S. production.