South Korean workers set to fly home Thursday after Georgia ICE raid

The Brief More than 300 South Korean workers released from ICE custody. Workers arrested in Georgia Hyundai plant raid now set to fly home. Flight delayed Wednesday, expected to depart Atlanta later Thursday.



More than 300 South Korean nationals detained during a federal raid at the Hyundai electric vehicle plant in southeast Georgia are expected to be flown home Thursday.

What we know:

Overnight, the workers were released from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in south Georgia near the Florida line. They were bused to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where a South Korean government-chartered plane awaited them.

The arrests were made last week at the under-construction Hyundai battery plant west of Savannah. Federal officials said the workers either entered the country illegally, overstayed visas or came on visa waivers that do not permit employment.

What's next:

South Korean officials said the flight was delayed Wednesday because of unspecified issues on the U.S. side. The workers are now expected to depart later in the day on Thursday.

Dig deeper:

Hyundai and its partner LG face questions about possible labor violations at the site. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said the company has agreed to follow all state and federal laws and emphasized that the incident should not overshadow decades of cooperation between Georgia and South Korea.

