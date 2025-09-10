Georgia ICE Raid: Plane on its way to pick up South Korean workers

The Brief 475 workers detained in Georgia raid, 300 are South Korean. Seoul reached deal with U.S. for voluntary return, not deportation. Workers to fly home on Korean Air charter after transfer to Atlanta.



A South Korean charter plane departed Incheon International Airport on Wednesday bound for the United States to bring home workers detained in last week’s immigration raid at a Hyundai battery plant construction site in Georgia.

What we know:

U.S. authorities detained 475 workers during the Sept. 4 raid, including more than 300 South Koreans. Video released by U.S. officials showed some of those detained shackled at the wrists, ankles and waist, which caused widespread concern in South Korea.

The workers are being held at an immigration detention center in Folkston, Georgia. South Korean officials said an agreement was reached with U.S. authorities for the workers’ release and voluntary return, rather than deportation, which could have barred reentry to the U.S. for up to 10 years, according to The Associated Press.

The released workers are expected to be moved to Atlanta to board a Korean Air Boeing 747-8i for the flight home. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said talks are ongoing with the U.S. to finalize the plane’s departure schedule.

What's next:

According to sources, the plane is expected to land in Atlanta around 10 a.m. Wednesday and is set to leave at some time in the afternoon.