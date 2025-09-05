475 arrested during federal raid of Hyundai battery site in South Georgia

article

The Brief Agents raided Hyundai–LG battery plant in Georgia; 475 arrests reported. South Korea condemned detention of nationals as "unjust infringement." Plant under construction promises 8,500 jobs by 2030; no injuries.



Federal authorities say 475 people were detained this week in what Homeland Security Investigations called the largest single-site enforcement operation in its history.

The raid took place Thursday at the HLGA battery plant site in southeast Georgia, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, as part of a months-long probe into alleged unlawful employment practices and other federal crimes.

U.S. Attorney Meg Heap and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Steve Schrank said the operation followed a judicial search warrant and focused on employers suspected of exploiting undocumented workers. Officials stressed the effort was not a "round-up" but the result of extensive evidence-gathering, interviews and court approval.

Of those encountered, 475 people were found to be in the country illegally or otherwise in violation of their status and were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A majority were Korean nationals, according to Schrank, though investigators are still reviewing nationality breakdowns.

The arrests involved a network of contractors and subcontractors at the site, not just the parent company, Schrank said. The individuals are being held in ICE custody, with many transferred to the Folkston ICE Processing Center.

Schrank said no serious injuries were reported during the operation. One worker was treated for overheating at the scene, and one agent sustained a minor cut.

ATF Atlanta posted photos on their X account, saying they joined HSI, FBI, ICE and Georgia State Patrol for the raid.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no criminal charges have yet been filed. Authorities confirmed they are also examining potential labor trafficking, subcontracting practices and employer accountability.

Hyundai is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement and is "committed to abiding by all labor and immigration regulations," according to spokesperson Michael Stewart.

What they're saying:

According to the BBC, multiple Korean nationals were detained. The South Korean foreign ministry is calling it an "unjust infringement" on their rights.

Diplomats are reportedly being dispatched from the South Korean embassy in Washington and the consulate in Atlanta to the site, according to The Associated Press.

The battery plant, which is currently under construction, is located next to Hyundai's Metaplant America facility. The new plant has promised to create around 8,500 jobs by 2030.

