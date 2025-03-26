Hyundai's massive new plant celebrating opening today in south Georgia

Hyundai has officially opened its massive new vehicle assembly plant in Bryan County, marking a historic investment in Georgia’s economy.

What we know:

The state-of-the-art Hyundai Metaplant, located off Interstate 16 about 30 minutes outside Savannah, is a joint venture with LG Energy Solution for its battery facility. The plant is expected to create 8,500 jobs and represents a $7.5 billion investment, making it the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

The facility is South Korea-based Hyundai’s first dedicated mass production line for electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S. The company plans to integrate cutting-edge manufacturing technology to produce more than 300,000 EVs annually. This expansion is a key part of Hyundai’s strategy to sell over 3 million fully electric vehicles globally per year by 2030.

Local, state, and national leaders gathered for the grand opening, celebrating the plant’s role in strengthening the electric vehicle industry in the U.S. The facility is expected to significantly boost Hyundai’s production capabilities as the automaker ramps up its EV market presence.

What's next:

A full tour of the new facility is scheduled for later today, with more details coming soon.