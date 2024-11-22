Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 EVs; could suffer loss of power

article

The Brief Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 208,000 electric vehicles. The recall is due to an issue that can cause loss of power in the cars. These recalls cover certain vehicle brands from 2022 through 2025.



Hyundai and Kia issued a recall for more than 208,000 electric vehicles to repair a problem that can cause a loss of drive power, which can boost the risk of a crash.

These recalls cover more than 145,000 Hyundai and Genesis cars, including the 2022 through 2024 Ioniq 5, the 2023 through 2025 Ioniq 6, GV60 and GV70, and the 2023 and 2024 G80, the Associated Press reported.

Additionally, 63,000 Kia EV 6 cars from 2022 through 2024 are also a part of the recall.

Citing government documents, the AP reported that the Korean automakers explained that a transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery.

Car owners affected by the recall can take their vehicles to the dealership, and service technicians will inspect and replace the control unit and a fuse if necessary, and the staff will also update the software.

The AP noted that owners whose cars were recalled earlier in 2024 to repair the same issue will have to visit their local dealership again. Owners will also receive a letter in December and January.

