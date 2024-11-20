Hurricane Helene survivors in Macon County can now apply for cash grants, assistance locally
MACON COUNTY, N.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its reach to Macon County, North Carolina with a recently opened FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
Residents who were impacted by the wrath of Hurricane Helene can apply for cash assistance under the following program:
- Housing AssistanceRental Assistance Lodging Expense ReimbursementHome Repair or ReplacementAccessibility NeedsPrivately-owned roads, bridges, docksTemporary HousingHazard Mitigation
- Rental Assistance
- Lodging Expense Reimbursement
- Home Repair or Replacement
- Accessibility Needs
- Privately-owned roads, bridges, docks
- Temporary Housing
- Hazard Mitigation
- Other Needs AssistanceDisplacementChildcareClean and SanitizeFuneralGroup Flood Insurance PolicyMedical/DentalPersonal PropertyTransportation
- Displacement
- Childcare
- Clean and Sanitize
- Funeral
- Group Flood Insurance Policy
- Medical/Dental
- Personal Property
- Transportation
There is also a Legal Assistance program available to applicants at no cost.
The typical legal services include:
- Insurance policies and claims
- Foreclosure and mortgage issues
- Home repair contracts and contractors
- Landlord-tenant disputes
- Document replacement
- Government benefits information
- FEMA appeals
- Fraud
The Macon County Public Health Center is open daily from 8 p.m. until 7 p.m. It's located at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin, North Carolina.