Hurricane Helene survivors in Macon County can now apply for cash grants, assistance locally

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 20, 2024 10:02pm EST
North Carolina
MACON COUNTY, N.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its reach to Macon County, North Carolina with a recently opened FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

Residents who were impacted by the wrath of Hurricane Helene can apply for cash assistance under the following program:

  • Housing AssistanceRental Assistance Lodging Expense ReimbursementHome Repair or ReplacementAccessibility NeedsPrivately-owned roads, bridges, docksTemporary HousingHazard Mitigation
  • Rental Assistance 
  • Lodging Expense Reimbursement
  • Home Repair or Replacement
  • Accessibility Needs
  • Privately-owned roads, bridges, docks
  • Temporary Housing
  • Hazard Mitigation
  • Other Needs AssistanceDisplacementChildcareClean and SanitizeFuneralGroup Flood Insurance PolicyMedical/DentalPersonal PropertyTransportation
  • Displacement
  • Childcare
  • Clean and Sanitize
  • Funeral
  • Group Flood Insurance Policy
  • Medical/Dental
  • Personal Property
  • Transportation

There is also a Legal Assistance program available to applicants at no cost.

The typical legal services include:

  • Insurance policies and claims
  • Foreclosure and mortgage issues
  • Home repair contracts and contractors
  • Landlord-tenant disputes
  • Document replacement
  • Government benefits information
  • FEMA appeals
  • Fraud

The Macon County Public Health Center is open daily from 8 p.m. until 7 p.m. It's located at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin, North Carolina.