Hurricane Helene survivors in Macon County can now apply for cash grants, assistance locally

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its reach to Macon County, North Carolina with a recently opened FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

Residents who were impacted by the wrath of Hurricane Helene can apply for cash assistance under the following program:

Housing AssistanceRental Assistance Lodging Expense ReimbursementHome Repair or ReplacementAccessibility NeedsPrivately-owned roads, bridges, docksTemporary HousingHazard Mitigation

Other Needs AssistanceDisplacementChildcareClean and SanitizeFuneralGroup Flood Insurance PolicyMedical/DentalPersonal PropertyTransportation

There is also a Legal Assistance program available to applicants at no cost.

The typical legal services include:

Insurance policies and claims

Foreclosure and mortgage issues

Home repair contracts and contractors

Landlord-tenant disputes

Document replacement

Government benefits information

FEMA appeals

Fraud

The Macon County Public Health Center is open daily from 8 p.m. until 7 p.m. It's located at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin, North Carolina.