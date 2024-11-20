Georgia leaders pushing for federal aid following hurricane devastation

Efforts are intensifying to secure federal disaster aid for Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene, the deadliest storm to hit the state since the 1800s.

Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are advocating for significant federal funding to aid recovery efforts in the wake of the September hurricane that claimed 34 lives and caused widespread devastation.

Currently, 96 of Georgia’s 159 counties remain under a federal disaster declaration. Damage assessments indicate catastrophic losses across key agricultural sectors, including pecan orchards, peanut crops, timberland, and poultry farms. Many growers, already struggling financially, now face the prospect of going out of business entirely.

"This year has been tough enough for farmers, and with something like this, it could very easily be the nail in the coffin," one grower said, standing among the ruins of his orchard.

Gov. Kemp has requested $12.2 billion in federal aid, including $6.5 billion specifically for agricultural producers, $611 million for lost timber, and $507 million for crisis counseling services.

Sen. Ossoff is set to address the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, underscoring the urgency of passing disaster relief legislation before the year’s end. Sen. Warnock is also planning to make an appeal for additional federal funds, joining the coordinated effort to ensure Georgia receives the necessary resources to rebuild.

The state continues to assess damages and advocate for relief as affected industries and residents await recovery assistance. Further updates are expected as legislative discussions progress.