Hurricane Helene: Fulton, Brantley counties approved for FEMA help

FEMA has expanded disaster assistance for several Georgia counties following the impact of Hurricane Helene, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced this afternoon. The latest updates include additional counties approved for federal aid programs aimed at helping individuals and local governments recover.

Individual Assistance Program Expanded

Brantley and Fulton counties have been added to FEMA's Individual Assistance program, which provides federal funding to support those affected by natural disasters. The aid can help cover essential expenses such as housing, food, and other critical needs. However, officials emphasize that this assistance is not a replacement for insurance and is intended to supplement recovery efforts. Individuals and businesses with insurance should still file claims with their providers.

Georgians seeking to apply for Individual Assistance can find detailed guidance at Ossoff.senate.gov/Helene, where resources are also available in Spanish at Ossoff.senate.gov/es/Helene.

Additional Counties Approved for Public Assistance

Nine more counties — Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Long, Pulaski, Twiggs, Wilcox, and Wilkinson — have been approved for FEMA's Public Assistance program. This program offers supplemental grants to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, as well as eligible private nonprofits, to assist in responding to and recovering from significant disasters. The aid covers both emergency work, such as debris removal and emergency protective measures, and permanent repairs to infrastructure like roads, bridges, and public utilities.

Expansion of Permanent Work Categories

FEMA has also extended permanent work assistance (Categories C-G) to 15 counties: Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Colquitt, Cook, Emanuel, Evans, Laurens, Liberty, Lowndes, Tattnall, Tift, and Toombs. This extension allows eligible entities to access federal funding for long-term recovery projects, including repairs to public buildings, water control facilities, and parks. Permanent work projects must be completed within 18 months.

100% Reimbursement for Public Assistance

In response to a request from Sen. Ossoff and the Georgia Congressional Delegation, President Joe Biden has authorized 100% reimbursement for local governments under the Public Assistance program for work completed after the first 90 days. This change alleviates the usual 75% federal/25% local cost-sharing requirement, providing significant financial relief to affected communities.

For more information on applying for federal disaster assistance or the latest updates, visit Ossoff.senate.gov.