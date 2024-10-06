8 additional counties now eligible for federal help after Hurricane Helene

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that eight additional Georgia counties impacted by Hurricane Helene are now eligible for federal disaster assistance. The expanded Major Disaster Declaration now includes Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Long, Newton, and Wayne counties for Individual Assistance.

The previously announced counties are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington, and Wheeler Counties.

The federal aid will help fund recovery efforts for individuals and families affected by the hurricane. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other recovery programs aimed at helping residents and business owners rebuild in the wake of the storm.

FAQ from FEMA

Residents of the newly designated counties can apply for federal aid through several channels, including online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability can use a TTY by calling 800-462-7585.

The deadline for applying for disaster assistance is December 2, 2024.

RELATED STORIES

For more information about the Major Disaster Declaration, individuals can contact the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency by emailing IndividualAssistance@gema.ga.gov for individual aid or PublicAssistance@gema.ga.gov for public aid inquiries.