Hurricane relief: A guide to access FEMA funding and more financial options

The federal government has issued states of emergency after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Let's look at ways to access federal funding available to you if you are in an impacted area from that storm and Hurricane Milton.

There are four ways to seek help from FEMA. You should go to the webpage first here. You can also call FEMA's helpline at 800-621-3362 or download the FEMA app. Georgians can also visit the Disaster Recovery Center in person. It's located in Valdosta.

FEMA, already stretched thinly because of juggling more than 100 natural disasters as we speak, has had to move resources to something it calls the "FEMA Rumor Response."

This newly built stop is two pages long because there are so many untruths being circulated out there. Here's one of the more prolific rumors. FEMA is only providing $750 to disaster survivors for recovery. The agency says that is false.

Here's the truth. This is an upfront, quick payment for emergency supplies like food, water, medication, and baby formula. You can apply for additional assistance through the Disaster Assistance webpage.

There is also Federal Disaster Unemployment Insurance. This will help to compensate for lost income as a direct result of the storm. The Georgia Department of Labor is your access point: Apply here.

There are countless nonprofit groups out there, on the scene, ready to help relocate families and to feed and clothe them: Emergency Shelter Options.

FEMA tracks the many options for finding a place to stay post-storm: Housing Resources.

Also, FEMA will direct you to mental health resources: Mental Health Hotline.