Man shot to death at Alpharetta apartment complex

Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly overnight shooting at an Alpharetta apartment complex.

Officials say multiple shots were fired Thursday night around 10:30 at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Complex on the 400 block of Huntington Drive.

The shots left one man dead, as police work to piece together what happened.

"Around 10:26 p.m. Alpharetta police received a phone call of shots fired," Alpharetta Police Department Capt. Jakai Braithwaite said. "There were multiple phone calls coming in around that time."

Police have released few details about what led up to the shooting.

They say the victim is a man in his late 20s who lived at the complex. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators with the Alpharetta Police Department and Roswell Police Department worked overnight to canvass the crime scene, talk to witnesses, and gather evidence.

"This is a homicide. These types of incidents are fluid," Braithwaite said. "Right now is the time when you want to know a lot of information, but things are changing. It's fluid. It's ongoing."

Officials have not released any information about possible suspects involved in the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.