Hundreds at Walton High School undergo TB testing after possible exposure

The Brief Walton High School tested around 300 students and staff for tuberculosis after a potential exposure. Public Health officials and school administrators identified individuals who needed testing to prevent further TB transmission. Students and faculty received skin tests, with follow-up readings set for Thursday to determine the presence of the infection. Further evaluations, including chest X-rays, will be conducted for those with positive skin test results. Un-tested individuals must obtain testing from their doctor and prove completion to return to school.



Hundreds of students and staff at Walton High School in Cobb County were tested for tuberculosis on Tuesday. The test was not given to everyone at the school. Cobb and Douglas Public Health officials worked with school administrators to determine those who may have been exposed and came up with about 300 people who needed to be tested.

"I was a little nervous, I was a little scared," said Stephanie Scalfaro, a parent whose child did not need to be tested. She said it still made her a little worried.

Cobb and Douglas Public Health officials were at the school most of the day testing about 300 students and faculty members after a possible exposure to tuberculosis.

"Tuberculosis is one of the most common infectious diseases in humans worldwide. It's really a public health concern because it’s highly transmissible, but it is treatable," said Dr. Amy Hajari Case, a pulmonologist with Piedmont Healthcare.

Dr. Case understands that some parents are concerned but said it is important to note that the public health department is in the school trying to determine if anyone has the infection, to catch any sign of tuberculosis early.

Students and faculty were given a skin test. Health officials will be back at the school on Thursday where they will read and measure the reaction to the skin test to get the results.

"If negative, the person should be cleared. If the test is positive, a little bit more evaluation happens in the form of usually a chest X-ray and an assessment for any symptoms they might have," said Dr. Case.

Tasha Chu, a mom of a student at Walton High School who did not have to be tested, said word of a potential exposure came as a bit of a shock. She is grateful the school and the department of public health acted quickly.

"I'm a nurse practitioner and I thought I’m glad they're testing," said Chu.

Any students and faculty who were told to take the test and did not get it at school on Tuesday will have to get tested by their doctor and show proof the test was completed before they can return to school.