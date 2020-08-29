Hundreds to march metro Atlanta streets in weekend protests for equality

Metro Atlanta is bracing for a packed weekend of protests, as hundreds, if not thousands, prepare to hit the pavement, calling for equality.

Many will take to the streets, motivated by controversial police shootings in Wisconsin and Louisiana.

Protestors are expected to flood N. Avondale Rd. Saturday morning for a nontraditional demonstration, taking aim at voter suppression. Georgia came under harsh criticism after June's primary produced hours-long lines, discouraging some from casting their ballots.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Organizers with the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice will be registering Georgians ahead of November's election. The community-led group was founded in June 2020 to help locals take a more active role in fighting systemic racism.

Advertisement

Crowds will march from Stone Mountain Village to the massive Confederate carving, calling such monuments a lightning rod for white supremacists.

FOX 5 covered the violent clash between far-right wing demonstrators and counter-protestors earlier this month. Both sides were armed.

The busy day of protests will conclude with a demonstration at the Wendy's on University Avenue, where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer. Protestors there will call on politicians to erect a 'peace center' in Brooks' honor.

Saturday's demonstrations come on the heels of an active Friday.

Hundreds poured into downtown Atlanta on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, standing in solidarity with the thousands in our nation's capital.

"I think we're in a better position to fight for change than we've ever been," said one protestor.

Later, protestors flooded Atlanta's streets again, demanding justice for Trayford Pellerin, killed in a police shooting in Louisiana, and Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed in Wisconsin.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.