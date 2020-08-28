Atlanta march in solidarity with March on Washington

A group of protesters gathered in Downtown Atlanta to march to the State Capital in solidarity with the demonstrators in Washington.

Dionisio Tabora, the organizer of the Atlanta protests for justice, said everyone couldn't make it to D.C. for the 1963 March on Washington Anniversary.

Mr. Tabora said he could not sit idly by and do nothing, so he organized the march in solidarity with the historic D.C. march.

"Minorities are being killed, specifically the black community. People are unjustifiable killed due to police brutality and that needs to end. We have heard Trump say the police need to do their jobs, but their job does not include killing people unjustly.

The protesters point to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the recent shooting of Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin as police brutality that needs to stop.

One demonstrator told us she put her marching shoes on for her children.

"Me and my partner have two young sons and we are people in this country too. We are feeling so afraid we do not even want them to be out by themselves. It is crazy what is happening to POC, people of color," mom Nekiea Handy said.

Many who said they have seen America at her worst, believe the best time for change is now.

"I think we are in a better position to fight for change than we have ever been, ordinary working people are less racist, the system might still have systemic racism, but the people are in a better position to come together and unite," an optimistic John Benson exclaimed.

The demonstrators marched from Centennial Olympic Park to the State Capital where they had a tour of what they described as the racist monuments on the capitol grounds.

The demonstration was peaceful and involved no arrests.